Whip-round to bury murdered sex worker

Modena, June 25 - The northern Italian city of Modena has organised a whip-round to pay for the funeral of a murdered sex worker whose body has been lying unclaimed in the city morgue for a year and a half. "We hope we get enough," authorities said. Hungarian prostitute Arietta Mata, 24, was strangled near Modena in January 2018. Her family, who live in a remote part of Hungary, have told the consulate they can't afford to have the body brought back for burial.