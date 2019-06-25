Martedì 25 Giugno 2019 | 19:02

Taranto
Boy, 17, arrested for beating mother

Boy, 17, arrested for beating mother

 
Modena
Whip-round to bury murdered sex worker

Whip-round to bury murdered sex worker

 
Teramo
Boy, 14, missing at sea off Abruzzo

Boy, 14, missing at sea off Abruzzo

 
Rome
Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

 
Rome
Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

 
Rome
Court OKs ATAC rescue plan - Raggi

Court OKs ATAC rescue plan - Raggi

 
Rome
Power bills up 1.9%, gas down 6.9% from July 1

Power bills up 1.9%, gas down 6.9% from July 1

 
Rome
Salvini scoffs at 'light TAV' idea

Salvini scoffs at 'light TAV' idea

 
Genoa
Work begins on new Genoa bridge

Work begins on new Genoa bridge

 
Rome
Rome's Repubblica metro stop to reopen Wed

Rome's Repubblica metro stop to reopen Wed

 
Rome
Rome traffic gridlock amid transport strike

Rome traffic gridlock amid transport strike

 

CALCIO MERCATO
Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

Machach, talento francese del Napoli è l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

 

BariIl caso
Terlizzi, tenta furto durante pausa pranzo del titolare: arrestato 45enne

Terlizzi, tenta furto durante pausa pranzo del titolare: arrestato 45enne

 
BrindisiL'inseguimento
Fasano, sventato furto nel negozio «Acqua&Sapone»: ladri in fuga

Fasano, sventato furto nel negozio «Acqua&Sapone»: ladri in fuga

 
TarantoIl parere della Cedu
Ex Ilva, Corte di Strasburgo boccia richiesta di un nuovo giudizio

Ex Ilva, Corte di Strasburgo boccia richiesta di un nuovo giudizio

 
Batdalla guardia costiera
Trani, 8mila mq di rifiuti vicino alla spiaggia: area sequestrata

Trani, 8mila mq di rifiuti vicino alla spiaggia: area sequestrata

 
LecceIn salento
Tragedia a Torre Chianca: 66enne annega e muore sotto gli occhi dei bagnanti

Tragedia a Torre Chianca: 66enne annega e muore sotto gli occhi dei bagnanti

 
FoggiaIeri sera
Foggia: in 3 tentano di rubare auto, passante chiama cc

Foggia: in 3 tentano di rubare auto, passante chiama cc

 
PotenzaNel potentino
Melfi, rubano 110 pannelli fotovoltaici: denunciati 3 cittadini del Burkina Faso

Melfi, rubano 110 pannelli fotovoltaici: denunciati 3 cittadini del Burkina Faso

 
MateraA Montescaglioso
Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

 

Rome

Salvini scoffs at 'light TAV' idea

TAV tender launched, EU funding up to 55% - Piedmont governor

Salvini scoffs at 'light TAV' idea

Rome, June 25 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday scoffed at the idea of a "light" version of the controversial TAV high-speed rail line between Turin and Lyon, which would not go through mountains north of Turin but over them. "The 'light' TAV? Either a train passes under the mountain or not". "Tertium non datur. "I like trains that run. "There is an ongoing project, I hope yesterday's lesson the Olympics has served for something." The League's government partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), has blocked the TAV citing costs but Salvini is determined to push it through. The tender for the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) tunnel in Italy was launched on Tuesday with European Union funding for the international stretch rising to 55%, Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio announced Tuesday. Speaking after a Paris meeting of the board of directors of TAV company TELT, he said it was "a historic day". He said funding for the national stretch was 50%. The TELT board met with the governor and the Mediterranean Corridor coordinator, Iveta Radicova. The TAV project has been stalled by disagreements between Italian government partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S), who are against completing it, and the League, who are in favour.

