Rome's Repubblica metro stop to reopen Wed

Rome, June 25 - Rome's Repubblica metro stop, closed since Russian soccer fans caused an escalator accident in October, will reopen on Wednesday, source said Tuesday. The station on the A line, close to Rome's opera house, was closed on October 23 after some 20 CSKA Moscow fans, in Rome for a Champions League match against AS Roma, were involved in an accident that caused the escalator to stop. The closure has thus lasted 246 days. Technical problems had caused two other A line stations to be closed, Barberini and Spagna. But Spagna, near the Spanish Steps, was recently reopened. Barberini, near the Trevi Fountain, remains closed.