Work begins on new Genoa bridge

Genoa, June 25 - Work began on a new road bridge in Genoa Tuesday replacing one that collapsed last August killing 43 people. The ship-shaped bridge has been designed by starchitect Renzo Piano in a gift to his native city. State-controlled shipbuilding giant Fincantieri is the lead player in the construction of the new bridge, even though infrastructure is not its normal field. On Tuesday the first dollop of cement was poured into the foundation of the new structure. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli had the honour of pressing the button top start the pour. It will take several hours to lay the first foundation for the first pillar of the new futuristic structure.