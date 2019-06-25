No Whirlpool closure, no jobs lost - Di Maio

Rome, June 25 - There will be no closure of a Naples plant that Whirlpool is winding down and all the workers will be guaranteed "full employment,"" Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said after talks with the multinational, unions, and regional officials Tuesday. Gilles Morel, President of Whirlpool EMEA and Executive Vice President of Whirlpool Corporation, issued a statement saying "Italy's strategic role has been confirmed". "The company is strongly committed to finding a solution...able to ensure industrial continuity and preserve employment levels," he said. This, he said,, would guarantee a "sustainable future for our staff". "In line with this pledge, I today asked Minister Luigi Di Maio to open a table of negotiation with all the interested parties to start discussing a solution that benefits the 412 workers in Naples".