1.4 mn tax collection letters set to arrive

Rome, June 25 - Some 1.4 million tax collection letters are set to arrive for Italians who have applied for the "third tax dossier scrapping" scheme, sources said Tuesday. The tax-collection agency Agenzia delle Entrate-Riscossione is sending all the interested parties a "communication of sums due", they said. This shows the outcome of the application and instructions on how to carry out the payment, which is shorn of sanctions and interest. The first communications went out in the last few days and the batch of letters will be completed by June 30, sources said. The total of applications involved is almost 1.4 million, they said.