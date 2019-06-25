Martedì 25 Giugno 2019 | 15:56

Vatican City

Pope to visit Japan Nov 23-27 - media

Will tour Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Pope to visit Japan Nov 23-27 - media

Vatican City, June 25 - Pope Francis will visit Japan from November 23 to 27, media said Tuesday. According to the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), Francis will meet Emperor Naruhito on November 25 and then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On the same day he will say Mass at the Tokyo Dome. The pope's visit will span Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, said NHK in a report picked up by Vatican news site 'Il Sismografo'.

