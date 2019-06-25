Pope removes bishop who let nun say wedding

1.4 mn tax collection letters set to arrive
Vatican City
25 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 25 - Pope Francis on Tuesday accepted the resignation of a Canadian bishop who allowed a nun to celebrate a wedding two years ago. Msgr Dorylas Moreau let Sister Pierrette Thiffault lead the wedding service in the diocese of Rouyn-Noranda in 2017. The bishop said his move was a sign of possible doctrinal changes towards the ordination of women.
