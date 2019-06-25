Salvini scoffs at 'light TAV' idea

Rome, June 25 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday scoffed at the idea of a "light" version of the controversial TAV high-speed rail line between Turin and Lyon, which would not go through mountains north of Turin but over them. "The 'light' TAV? Either a train passes under the mountain or not". "Tertium non datur. "I like trains that run. "There is an ongoing project, I hope yesterday's lesson the Olympics has served for something." The League's government partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), has blocked the TAV citing costs but Salvini is determined to push it through.