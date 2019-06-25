Regeni family ask Rome, Berlin to pull Egypt envoys

Rome, June 25 - The family of Giulio Regeni, an Italian student tortured and murdered in Cairo, have urged Italy and Germany to withdraw their ambassadors from Egypt to up pressure on Cairo to help get to the truth about their son's death. "Declaring Egypt an unsafe country and recalling the ambassadors could be a strong signal that we expect human rights to be respected," Paola and Claudio Regeni wrote to the foreign affairs committee of the Italian and German parliaments. Regeni, 28, from the Friuli region, was tortured and murdered in Cairo in early 2016. Last month one of five Egyptian secret service officers suspected of involvement in his abduction, torture and murder allegedly admitted to abducting him in a conversation overheard by a witness at a restaurant, Italian dailies Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica reported. The intelligence service agent reportedly did not realize that someone was listening to his conversation. He allegedly told the person he was dining with: "We kidnapped Regeni. We though he was a British spy". Rome prosecutors investigating the case have requested a new international 'rogatory' questioning of those implicated. The prosecutors last year placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation for the death of Regni, who was researching Cairo street seller unions for Cambridge University.