Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Venice
Bologna
Bologna
Rome
Strasbourg
Rome

Sea-Watch migrants appeal for help, say 'in prison'

Rome, June 25 - Migrants on board the Sea-Watch3, a Dutch flagged German NGO run rescue ship at sea outside Italian waters for almost two weeks, on Tuesday appealed for help saying they felt "in prison" on the boat that Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has barred from landing in Italy. "We can't take it any more, we're like in prison here, help us to disembark soon, to set our feet off this boat," said one of the migrants in a post by the German NGO on the Facebook page of 'Forum Lampedusa solidale', a solidarity group based on the island of Lampedusa off which the Sea-Watch3 has been positioned for 13 days. "We are all tired, exhausted, worn out," said the post. "Think of a person who has just got out of prison and has fled Libya, who now finds himself sitting or lying here. "Imagine how this person must feel". Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant rescue vessels, has said the 43 migrants on board should go to the Netherlands and Germany. On Tuesday Salvini said the ship won't be allowed to dock in Italy "even at Christmas". "The Sea-Watch won't arrive in Italy, they can stay there till Christmas," said the anti-migrant League party leader. "In 13 days if they had really held dear the health of the migrants they would have gone, and returned to the Netherlands." He said "Italy does not have its line dictated by an NGO that does not respect the rules". Salvini added "this afternoon we are expecting the sentence of the European Court of Human Rights on the Sea Watch appeal, but whatever the Strasbourg court's decision is, our line will not change. "It's a Dutch ship of a German NGO, let Berlin and Amsterdam resolve the question".

