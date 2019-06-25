'Ndrangheta arrests in Emilia Romagna

Bologna, June 25 - Police dealt a fresh blow to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in Emilia Romagna Tuesday arresting several people including the chair of the city council in Piacenza, Giuseppe Caruso. Caruso was one of several people linked to 'Ndrangheta families linked to the Grande Aracri family, police said. Caruso, a member of the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, is considered to be an "integral part" of the criminal organisation that operated between the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Parma and Piacenza, police said. In a police wiretap, caruso was heard saying "I know which doors to knock at". Top 'Ndrangheta figures were at the head of the organisation, police said, including Salvatore Grande Aracri, Francesco Grande Aracri and Paolo Grande Aracri. Police also carried out around a hundred or so raids across Italy against individuals who, while falling short of being worthy of an arrest warrant, were still linked to the clan, police said. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, having outstripped Sicily's Cosa Nostra. It controls the European cocaine trade.