Rome
Italian banks State bonds set to fall sharply-Patuelli

Venice
Venice Boat Show registers record 27,000 visitors

Bologna
'Ndrangheta arrests in Emilia Romagna

Bologna
Soccer: Di Biagio stands down from under-21 job

Rome
Italy fetes Milan-Cortina 2026 Games but some demur

Strasbourg
Council of Europe following CSM case

Rome
We respect the rules, optimistic on procedure - Tria

Bologna
'Ndrangheta arrests in Emilia Romagna

Milan
'Mechanic' of music Da Vinci's organ reconstructed

Rome
Urbino museum director 'doesn't feel useful', leaves

Lausanne
Milan-Cortina get 2026 Winter Olympics beating Stockholm

Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

BatFerrotramviaria
Strage treni: Corte d'Appello Bari accoglie ricusazione dei giudici

PotenzaL'episodio 2 anni fa
Potenza, tentò di violentare una 20enne al parco, nigeriano a processo

BrindisiMusica
Piano Lab, a Torre Guaceto concerto all'alba con William Greco

BariNel Barese
Molfetta, GdF scopre negozio abusivo di abiti griffati, da Moncler a Gucci

LecceL'emergenza
Xylella, produzione olive in Salento giù del 16%

FoggiaL'annuncio
Foggia, ok da Palazzo Chigi a 43 progetti per 280 mln. Conte: lavoro di squadra

TarantoIl caso
Bonifiche, commissario Taranto: «Accordo da 12 mln per 4 Comuni»

MateraA Montescaglioso
Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Polignano, pesce scaduto e congelato: sequestri in due ristoranti

Barese fermato a Modena: portava la camera da letto sull'auto,

Mafia a Lecce, sgominato clan emergente: 30 arresti. Indagato anche un sindaco

Mola, da giovane scultrice a suora: ecco la nuova vita di Angela

Strasbourg

Council of Europe following CSM case

Has asked for update by end of December

Strasbourg, June 25 - The Council of Europe is following a case of judicial cronyism and alleged corruption that has embroiled the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), ANSA learned Tuesday. The council's anti-corruption organ GRECO has asked Italian authorities for information on the latest developments in the case, sources said. Italy's responses were discussed last week by GRECO, the sources said. GRECO has decided, they said, "also in light of an evolving situation and the difficulty of expressing a judgment," to ask Rome for an update by the end of the year. President Sergio Mattarella, the titular head of the CSM, told an extraordinary meeting of the CSM on Friday that he was alarmed by a Perugia probe into alleged cronyism in the Italian judiciary. The meeting of CSM, the judiciary's self-governing body, was called to appoint two new members following the resignations of people implicated in the probe. "Today the CSM turns a new leaf," said Mattarella, the nominal head of the council, as he chaired the meeting. The president expressed "great concern" about the investigation into allegedly attempts to manipulate the appointments of prosecutors. He said the probe "revealed an disconcerting, unacceptable picture" and had "produced seriously negative consequences for the prestige and authoritativeness of the whole judiciary". He also called for the CSM to "react firmly to any form of degeneration".

