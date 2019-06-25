Italy fetes Milan-Cortina 2026 Games but some demur

Rome, June 25 - Italy on Tuesday feted Milan-Cortina's win over Stockholm Monday to host the 2026 Winter Olympics but some demurred. Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò said "it's a great win, now the time for planning comes." Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said he hoped the planning "does not become an office for the complication of simple things". Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala urged "politics to take a back seat and entrust the job to capable people". Sala added that, in the governance of the Games, there should not be "friends of friends", a mafia term.