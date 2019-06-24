Lunedì 24 Giugno 2019 | 20:14

Urbino museum director 'doesn't feel useful', leaves

Urbino museum director 'doesn't feel useful', leaves

Rome, June 24 - The director of the National Gallery of the Marche region, in Urbino, Peter Aufreiter, will be leaving the position in November when his term ends. He will be going to Vienna where, from January 1, 2020, he will be directing the Technischen Museums. Aufreiter told ANSA the news and said that ''here, with the new reform, nothing is known for certain. And I feel I am no longer very useful or appreciated''. He added that ''many people here in Italy think that the museums should be managed by Italians''.

