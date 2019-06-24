Milan-Cortina get 2026 Winter Olympics beating Stockholm
Lausanne
24 Giugno 2019
Lausanne, June 24 - Milan-Cortina got the 2026 Winter Olympics Monday beating Stockholm-Aare in a vote by the the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It will be 20 years since the last Winter Olympics in Italy, in 2006 in Turin. Ahead of the vote Premier Giuseppe Conte said the games would be an "important opportunity for the whole country."
