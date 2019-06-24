Taranto child leukemia admissions up - Grillo

Rome, June 24 - Leukemia admissions for children aged zero to 19 in the area of the former ILVA steel plant in Taranto showed an increasing trend in 2014-2017, Health Minister Giulia Grillo told a press conference Monday. Cancer rates have been above the national average for years around the formerly high-polluting ILVA plant, which is now run by ArcelorMittal. The Italo-Indian consortium is conducting an environmental clean up and industrial revamp to clean the local air while preserving jobs at the plant, the biggest steel factory in Europe.