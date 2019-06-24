Italy voted French FAO candidate - PM's office sources

'Ndrangheta boss breaks out of jail in Uruguay
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in un supermercato
i più letti
Rome
24 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 24 - Italy voted for French candidate Catherine Geslain-Lanéelle as new director-general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), sources at the premier's office said Monday after China's Qu Dongyu got the job. Rome told France and China about its vote in anticipation, via diplomatic channels, and Premier Giuseppe Conte subsequently confirmed it to French President Emmanuel Macron, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su