'Ndrangheta boss breaks out of jail in Uruguay

Montevideo, June 24 - Rocco Morabito, a mobster belonging to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, escaped from Montevideo central prison overnight, the Uruguayan interior ministry said on Monday. Morabito, 53, was awaiting extradition to Italy after being arrested in a Montevideo hotel in 2017. He had been a fugitive from Italian justice for 23 years. In March a court approved his extradition to Italy.