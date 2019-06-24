'Ndrangheta boss breaks out of jail in Uruguay
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in un supermercato
i più letti
Montevideo
24 Giugno 2019
Montevideo, June 24 - Rocco Morabito, a mobster belonging to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, escaped from Montevideo central prison overnight, the Uruguayan interior ministry said on Monday. Morabito, 53, was awaiting extradition to Italy after being arrested in a Montevideo hotel in 2017. He had been a fugitive from Italian justice for 23 years. In March a court approved his extradition to Italy.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su