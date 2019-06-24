Lunedì 24 Giugno 2019 | 17:04

Montevideo
'Ndrangheta boss breaks out of jail in Uruguay

Rome
Italy voted French FAO candidate - PM's office sources

Rome
Taranto child leukemia admissions up - Grillo

Milan
Ex Fiat, Alfa bosses cleared of asbestos deaths again

Rome
Circeo park rangers threatened

Lausanne
2026 Olympics 'important chance' says Conte

Rome
Heat wave hits Italy, could exceed record wave of 2003

Rome
Cinema: Lucrecia Martel to head Venice Film Fest jury

Rome
Soccer: Fonseca says thrilled at Roma job

Milan
British tourist, 44, 'raped in Milan'

Vatican
Pope names replacement for France abuse bishop

Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

TarantoIl caso
Bonifiche, commissario Taranto: «Accordo da 12 mln per 4 Comuni»

BariLa cerimonia
Inaugurato a Bari il primo "Orto comune della Salute"

PotenzaOccupazione
Melfi, Fca annuncia stop produzione in 30 turni. Uilm preoccupata

MateraA Montescaglioso
Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

BrindisiIn cattivo stato di conservazione
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in supermercato

LecceOmicidio
Lecce, raptus nella casa di riposo: 72enne uccide un’anziana

FoggiaTragedia in vacanza
Mare «forza 5» a Vieste: turista si tuffa e muore

BatLa manifestazione
Trani, cane trascinato dall’auto: gli animalisti all’attacco

Barese fermato a Modena: portava la camera da letto sull'auto,

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Travolti da mietitrebbia, muoiono due fratelli nel Materano

Bari aspetta Laura Pausini e Biagio Antonacci: svelata la scaletta del concerto

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Rome

Portuguese arrives in capital

Soccer: Fonseca says thrilled at Roma job

Rome, June 24 - Paulo Fonseca said he was "happy, motivated and thrilled" as he arrived in Rome to take up the reins at AS Roma Monday. The 46-year-old Portuguese has signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional season on top. Fonseca replaces Claudio Ranieri, who led Roma until the end of last season after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked in March. Fonseca joins Roma from Shakhtar Donetsk, whom he led to the league and cup double in all of his three seasons with the Ukrainian club. The former central defender made over 100 appearances in the Portuguese top flight during his playing career. He cut his teeth as a coach with stints at Pacos Ferreira, Braga and Porto, developing an attractive attacking approach. He won the Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2016 and the Portuguese Super Cup with Porto in 2013. He is also a bit of a character. He hit the headlines in 2017 when he dressed up as Zorro after Shakhtar beat Manchester City in a Champions League match. He faces the challenge of bringing the best of a Roma side that has underperformed in recent years. They finished sixth in Serie A in the season that has just ended, meaning they missed out on qualification for next season's Champions League and will have to make do with a campaign in the Europa League. Fonseca also arrives hard on the heels of 'Tottigate', when club legend Francesco Totti quit as an executive accusing Chairman James Pallotta of wanting to 'de-Romanise' the team.

