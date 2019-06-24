Cinema: Lucrecia Martel to head Venice Film Fest jury

Rome, June 24 - Argentine Director Lucrecia Martel will be president of the jury for the 76th Venice Film Festival, the world's oldest cinema festival announced on Monday. "It's an honor, a responsibility, and a pleasure to be a part of this celebration of cinema, of humanity's immense desire to understand itself," said Martel, whose films include the 2008 thriller The Headless Woman and the 2017 period drama Zama. The 2019 Venice Film Festival takes place August 28-September 7.