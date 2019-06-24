Heat wave hits Italy, could exceed record wave of 2003

'Ndrangheta boss breaks out of jail in Uruguay
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in un supermercato
i più letti
Rome
24 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 24 - A heat wave has hit Italy with temperatures across the country in the mid-40s. The elderly were advised to stay inside and drink more than usual. The heat wave will peak on Thursday and Friday when it could surpass the record heat wave of 2003, forecasters said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su