Lunedì 24 Giugno 2019 | 15:26

Milan
British tourist, 44, 'raped in Milan'

Vatican
Pope names replacement for France abuse bishop

La Spezia
Man, 64, arrested for abusing girl, 10

Rome
Heat wave hits Italy

Belluno
Spartan Race 'warriors' compete in the Dolomites

Rome
Send Sea Watch migrants to Netherlands,Germany says Salvini

Rome
Probe into Rome uni rave entry death

Savona
Pedophilia: Savona diocesis faces 5-million-euro lawsuit

Brussels
Dombrovskis, Moscovici to update Commission on Italy

Lausanne
Day of truth for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics bid

Taranto
I'm taken aback by League's minibot U-turn - Di Maio

CALCIO MERCATO
Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

PotenzaOccupazione
Melfi, Fca annuncia stop produzione in 30 turni. Uilm preoccupata

MateraA Montescaglioso
Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

PhotoNewsLa contestazione
Ex Ilva, cittadini in protesta contro Di Maio a Taranto

BrindisiIn cattivo stato di conservazione
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in supermercato

BariLa storia
Mola, da giovane scultrice a suora: ecco la nuova vita di Angela

LecceOmicidio
Lecce, raptus nella casa di riposo: 72enne uccide un’anziana

FoggiaTragedia in vacanza
Mare «forza 5» a Vieste: turista si tuffa e muore

BatLa manifestazione
Trani, cane trascinato dall’auto: gli animalisti all’attacco

Barese fermato a Modena: portava la camera da letto sull'auto,

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Travolti da mietitrebbia, muoiono due fratelli nel Materano

Bari aspetta Laura Pausini e Biagio Antonacci: svelata la scaletta del concerto

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

In Lyon

Vatican, June 24 - Pope Francis on Monday named a temporary replacement for a French bishop who has gone on leave after being found guilty of covering up sex abuse. Mons. Michel Dubost, emeritus bishop of Evry-Crobeil-Essonnes, has been named apostolic administrator of the diocese of Lyon. He replaces Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who was sentenced to six months in jail for covering up a string of sex-abuse cases in the eastern French city. Barbarin recently tendered his resignation but Pope Francis did not accept it. Instead, he allowed the cardinal to "retreat for a period of time", as the cardinal also had asked. In March Barbarin was found guilty of failing to report sexual abuse of minors in the 1970s and '80s at the scout camps of Father Bernard Preyna, and sentenced to six months in jail. But "the Holy Father has left Cardinal Barbarin free to take the best decision for the Diocese and Cardinal Barbarin has decided to retire for a period of time," Vatican Spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said. Barbarin, 68, was sentenced to six months in jail by a Lyon court on March 7. It was a conditional sentence. Barbarin tendered his resignation as archbishop after the sentence. The Catholic Church has been roiled by abuse scandals and in February a Vatican summit of world bishops vowed zero tolerance on the issue. Also in February, former Vatican No.3 George Pell became the top Catholic Church figure to be convicted of sex abuse of minors, in his native Australia. He was found guilty of raping two choirboys in 1996 and was sentenced to six years in jail. He is appealing.

