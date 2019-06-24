Man, 64, arrested for abusing girl, 10

British tourist, 44, 'raped in Milan'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in un supermercato
i più letti
La Spezia
24 Giugno 2019
La Spezia, June 24 - A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Sarzana near Genoa. The girl's parents reportedly left her in the man's care when they went to work, police said. The probe was opened when police received a complaint from the girl's mother. The man has been detained pending the validation of his arrest warrant, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su