Send Sea Watch migrants to Netherlands,Germany says Salvini

Rome, June 24 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reiterated on Monday that he does not intend to let a group of migrants rescued by a ship run by the Sea-Watch NGO land in Italy. He was commenting after the European Commission called on the EU member states involved in the case to find a solution for the 43 migrants who have been at sea for almost two weeks because a port of safety has not been allocated. "Does the European Union want to solve the Sea-Watch problem? That's easy," said League leader Salvini. "It's a Dutch ship, the NGO is German - half of the immigrants should go to Amsterdam, the other half to Berlin. "Then seize the pirate ship".