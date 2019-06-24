Lunedì 24 Giugno 2019 | 15:27

Milan
British tourist, 44, 'raped in Milan'

Vatican
Pope names replacement for France abuse bishop

La Spezia
Man, 64, arrested for abusing girl, 10

Rome
Heat wave hits Italy

Belluno
Spartan Race 'warriors' compete in the Dolomites

Rome
Send Sea Watch migrants to Netherlands,Germany says Salvini

Rome
Probe into Rome uni rave entry death

Savona
Pedophilia: Savona diocesis faces 5-million-euro lawsuit

Brussels
Dombrovskis, Moscovici to update Commission on Italy

Lausanne
Day of truth for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics bid

Taranto
I'm taken aback by League's minibot U-turn - Di Maio

CALCIO MERCATO
Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

PotenzaOccupazione
Melfi, Fca annuncia stop produzione in 30 turni. Uilm preoccupata

MateraA Montescaglioso
Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

PhotoNewsLa contestazione
Ex Ilva, cittadini in protesta contro Di Maio a Taranto

BrindisiIn cattivo stato di conservazione
Brindisi, 912 bottiglie d’acqua esposte al sole: sequestro in supermercato

BariLa storia
Mola, da giovane scultrice a suora: ecco la nuova vita di Angela

LecceOmicidio
Lecce, raptus nella casa di riposo: 72enne uccide un’anziana

FoggiaTragedia in vacanza
Mare «forza 5» a Vieste: turista si tuffa e muore

BatLa manifestazione
Trani, cane trascinato dall’auto: gli animalisti all’attacco

Rome

Probe into Rome uni rave entry death

Salvini says dean also to blame for 'permitting illegality'

Probe into Rome uni rave entry death

Rome, June 24 - Prosecutors on Monday opened a probe into a young man's death after severing a femoral artery climbing into an unauthorized rave party at Rome university on Friday night. Francesco Ginese, 26, fatally injured himself while trying to scale the exterior all of La Sapienza University. Rome prosecutors have opened a probe, for the moment against person or persons unknown, for culpable manslaughter. Prosecutors have ordered an autopsy on Ginese's body. Meanwhile Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini asked why the La Sapienza dean "tolerates illegality". He said "the responsibility for this death is also on those who for too long have been permitting these illegalities," he said, "with the occupation of lecture halls and unauthorized parties with the use and abuse of alcohol and other substances".

