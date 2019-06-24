Probe into Rome uni rave entry death

Rome, June 24 - Prosecutors on Monday opened a probe into a young man's death after severing a femoral artery climbing into an unauthorized rave party at Rome university on Friday night. Francesco Ginese, 26, fatally injured himself while trying to scale the exterior all of La Sapienza University. Rome prosecutors have opened a probe, for the moment against person or persons unknown, for culpable manslaughter. Prosecutors have ordered an autopsy on Ginese's body. Meanwhile Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini asked why the La Sapienza dean "tolerates illegality". He said "the responsibility for this death is also on those who for too long have been permitting these illegalities," he said, "with the occupation of lecture halls and unauthorized parties with the use and abuse of alcohol and other substances".