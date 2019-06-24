Dombrovskis, Moscovici to update Commission on Italy
Brussels
24 Giugno 2019
Brussels, June 24 - The European Commission "will be updated on the state of things" regarding Italy's public finances at a meeting on Tuesday, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday. Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will give the update. The Italian government is in talks to avoid an EU infringement procedure for failure to respect the debt rule.
