I'm taken aback by League's minibot U-turn - Di Maio

Taranto, June 24 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that he was surprised by a change of stance by a senior member of the League, the other partner in the coalition government, over the controversial idea of issuing 'minibot' State bonds to pay debts the Italian public sector has with private suppliers. On Sunday Cabinet Secretary and League bigwig Giancarlo Giorgetti said minibots were implausible. "I was taken aback by the fact that the League has changed its position on minibots," Di Maio said during a visit to the southern city of Taranto. "I'm not attached to minibots but the State must pay its debts to firms. "It doesn't matter whether they are called minibots or something else, the important thing is that the debts are paid because the credibility of the State is a stake".