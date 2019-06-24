Checks in Rome after quake spooks capital

Rome, June 24 - Firefighters were running structural checks in Rome on Monday as a precautionary measure after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake close to the capital gave people a scare late on Sunday. There have been no reports of anyone suffering injuries due to the quake, the epicentre of which was close to the town of Colonna, some 20km from Rome. Engineers found that the church of Santa Maria Assunta in Cielo in the town of Montecompatri had suffered damaged and it has been sealed off as result.