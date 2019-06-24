Soccer: Milan, Inter to build new San Siro

Lausanne, June 24 - AC Milan and Inter are going to build a new stadium to replace the San Siro, which is set to be demolished, the clubs said on Monday. "We'll build a new San Siro next to the old one, in the same area," Milan President Paolo Scaroni said in Lausanne where he and Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello are in the delegation promoting the Milan-Cortina bid to land the 2026 Winter Olympics ahead of an IOC vote. "The old one will be knocked down and new constructions will take its place". When asked if the clubs were undertaking the project together, Antonello replied: "absolutely".