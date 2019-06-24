Day of truth for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics bid

Lausanne, June 24 - IOC members will decide on Monday whether a joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo has won the right to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. Milan and Cortina, who are up against Sweden's Stockholm-Are bid, have a 100-strong delegation at the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne for Monday's vote. Giovanni Malago, the head of Italian Olympic Committee CONI, is leading a technical presentation on the Italian bid in the morning. Premier Giuseppe Conte, meanwhile, will speak at a second presentation later in the day. IOC President Thomas Bach will announce who has won at 18:00.