Toenail find reopens case of woman 'killed and fed to pigs'

Vicenza, June 21 - The discovery of a big-toenail has reopened the cold case of a woman who disappeared in 1999 and is believed to have been murdered and fed to pigs by a northern Italian pig farmer. Virginia Mihai was the second, Romanian-born, wife of farmer Valerio Sperotto who died near Vicenza aged 64 in 2011. The toenail's DNA is a 100% match with Mihai, sources said Friday. Sperotto is also believed to have murdered his first wife, Elena Zecchinato, in 1988, and fed the body to his pigs. The toenail find is set to spur fresh searches in the area where Sperotto's pig pens were.