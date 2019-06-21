Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

Aosta, June 21 - A marathon-running Italian doctor has been forced to miss the world athletics championships in Doha because of staff shortages in the northern Italian hospital where she works. "I'm extremely honoured to be able to wear the Azzurro vest but alas the hospital coverage is ever shorter," said Val D'Aosta runner Catherine Bertone. Paediatrician Bertone, 47, who came 25th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, works at Aosta's Beauregard Hospital. She has been unable to get permission to race in several recent and upcoming events because there are not enough doctors to replace her.