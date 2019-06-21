Conte says 'proud' of Draghi

Brussels, June 21 -Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that European Central Bank (ECB) Governor and Italian citizen Mario Draghi had "made him proud" with his last speech to a European Union summit, which earned him a standing ovation. "Today Draghi received the applause of the entire Eurosummit and this made me very happy as an Italian. Everyone said that Draghi's speech managed to convey a sense of leadership at a particularly difficult time," Conte said in a press conference after the day's EU council meeting.