Must be a team with EU - Di Maio

Tourists fined for cycling bare-chested around Venice
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Terni
21 Giugno 2019
Terni, June 21 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday the government must be a "team" in talks with the EU on averting an infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule. "Team work is needed here to get a result which is averting the infringement procedure and obtaining the margins to lower taxes at the end of the year," he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su