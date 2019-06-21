Venerdì 21 Giugno 2019 | 20:46

Venice
Tourists fined for cycling bare-chested around Venice

Tourists fined for cycling bare-chested around Venice

 
Vicenza
Toenail find reopens case of woman 'killed and fed to pigs'

Toenail find reopens case of woman 'killed and fed to pigs'

 
Turin
Ferrari 250 GTO work of art, 1st car granted copyright

Ferrari 250 GTO work of art, 1st car granted copyright

 
Aosta
Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

 
Brussels
Conte says 'proud' of Draghi

Conte says 'proud' of Draghi

 
Terni
Must be a team with EU - Di Maio

Must be a team with EU - Di Maio

 
Turin
Hailstorm hits town near Turin

Hailstorm hits town near Turin

 
Naples
Salvini not a decent person - Saviano

Salvini not a decent person - Saviano

 
Rome
Sea Watch Catania case shelved - Salvini

Sea Watch Catania case shelved - Salvini

 
Rome
Husband, wife found dead in Rome home

Husband, wife found dead in Rome home

 
Trieste
M5S unfurl Regeni banner at Friuli govt window

M5S unfurl Regeni banner at Friuli govt window

 

Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

Il tour della Puglia di Antenucci tra cene, amici e calciatori

 

LecceLa tragedia
Otranto, donna precipita dai bastioni del Castello davanti gli occhi del sindaco

Otranto, donna precipita dai bastioni del Castello sotto gli occhi del sindaco

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, moto contro furgone: muore centauro 26enne

Foggia, scontro frontale tra moto e furgone: muore centauro 26enne

 
PhotoNewsIl 21 giugno
Solstizio d'estate a Bari, la magia di luce si ripete in Cattedrale

Solstizio d'estate a Bari, la magia di luce si ripete in Cattedrale

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Jehl: «Immunità necessaria per piano ambientale»

Ex Ilva, Jehl: «Immunità necessaria per piano ambientale». Salvini: Bisogna agevolare investitori

 
BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, rinviata udienza al 4 luglio aspettando la Corte d'Appello

Strage treni, rinviata udienza al 4 luglio aspettando la Corte d'Appello

 
BrindisiL'allarme
Brindisi, Legambiente scrive al sindaco: «Comune dichiari emergenza climatica»

Brindisi, Legambiente scrive al sindaco: «Comune dichiari emergenza climatica»

 
MateraControlli
Metaponto, senegalese vende merce abusiva in spiaggia, multa di 5mila euro

Metaponto, senegalese vende merce abusiva in spiaggia, multa di 5mila euro

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

 

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall'auto del padre: arrestato 34enne

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa: le indagini

Polignano, il «miracolo» Pescaria dei panini di pesce: 7 mln di fatturato

Polignano, il «miracolo» Pescaria dei panini di pesce: 7 mln di fatturato

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati. Al via la bonifica

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Terni

Must be a team with EU - Di Maio

To avert procedure, lower taxes

Must be a team with EU - Di Maio

Terni, June 21 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday the government must be a "team" in talks with the EU on averting an infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule. "Team work is needed here to get a result which is averting the infringement procedure and obtaining the margins to lower taxes at the end of the year," he said.

