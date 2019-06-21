Salvini not a decent person - Saviano

Naples, June 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is not a "decent" person because of his hardline stance on migrants, anti-mafia and pro-migrant writer Roberto Saviano said Friday. "As long as I have breath and fibre I will continue to say that this minister is not a decent person," said Saviano. A decent person would not use this language. Only those with a bandit-like attitude can permit himself to use these words towards this huge tragedy that instead deserves infinite tact. "How can you talk about 'gravy train' about children who die drowning at sea? "Kiss the crucifix and declare yourself father of the whole country, and ignore what's happening?"