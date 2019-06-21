Sea Watch Catania case shelved - Salvini

Rome, June 21 - A Catania probe into Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping migrants aboard the Sea-Watch3 NGO rescue ship in January has been shelved, Salvini said Friday. "It wasn't a kidnapping but simply a request for order and rules, good!", said Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant rescue ships. "Trials and investigations don't scare me, but I'm happy that the magistracy, too, confirms that we can close the ports to pirate ships. "I'll continue to defend the borders". The cases against Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, who had stood in solidarity with Salvini, were also dismissed. The Catania court found that the Sea-Watch3 ship "entered Italian waters unilaterally".