M5S unfurl Regeni banner at Friuli govt window

Trieste, June 21 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Friday unfurled a banner at a Friuli regional government window demanding the truth on Giulio Regeni's torture and murder in Cairo a day after Governor Massimiliano Fedriga, of the M5S's ruling partner the League, ordered an Amnesty International 'Regeni truth' banner to be taken down after three years, saying it would not "ever" be put back up. "The banner will remain on show despite the decision of Governor Fedriga," said the M5S regional councillors who put it up at their window in the government building. "It is a symbolic gesture, with which we intend to reiterate our sympathies with the family and express the feeling of a community that does not want to stop believing in the search for the truth". Regeni, 28, from the Friuli region, was tortured and murdered in Cairo in early 2016. Last month one of five Egyptian secret service officers suspected of involvement in his abduction, torture and murder allegedly admitted to abducting him in a conversation overheard by a witness at a restaurant, Italian dailies Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica reported. The intelligence service agent reportedly did not realize that someone was listening to his conversation. He allegedly told the person he was dining with: "We kidnapped Regeni. We though he was a British spy". Rome prosecutors investigating the case have requested a new international 'rogatory' questioning of those implicated. The prosecutors last year placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation for the death of Regni, who was researching Cairo street seller unions for Cambridge University.