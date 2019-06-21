Venerdì 21 Giugno 2019 | 19:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Hailstorm hits town near Turin

Hailstorm hits town near Turin

 
Naples
Salvini not a decent person - Saviano

Salvini not a decent person - Saviano

 
Rome
Sea Watch Catania case shelved - Salvini

Sea Watch Catania case shelved - Salvini

 
Rome
Husband, wife found dead in Rome home

Husband, wife found dead in Rome home

 
Trieste
M5S unfurl Regeni banner at Friuli govt window

M5S unfurl Regeni banner at Friuli govt window

 
Rome
F1: Ferrari appeal nixed, Hamilton's Canada win upheld

F1: Ferrari appeal nixed, Hamilton's Canada win upheld

 
Rome
Dutch shd intervene on Sea-Watch Salvini tells Conte

Dutch shd intervene on Sea-Watch Salvini tells Conte

 
Milan
Help investors says Salvini on A.Mittal

Help investors says Salvini on A.Mittal

 
Milan
Avert EC procedure but not at all costs - Salvini

Avert EC procedure but not at all costs - Salvini

 
Taranto
Govt shd clear up if it wants industry paralysis - Boccia

Govt shd clear up if it wants industry paralysis - Boccia

 
Aosta
Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

Il tour della Puglia di Antenucci tra cene, amici e calciatori

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsIl 21 giugno
Solstizio d'estate a Bari, la magia di luce si ripete in Cattedrale

Solstizio d'estate a Bari, la magia di luce si ripete in Cattedrale

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Jehl: «Immunità necessaria per piano ambientale»

Ex Ilva, Jehl: «Immunità necessaria per piano ambientale». Salvini: Bisogna agevolare investitori

 
Foggia7 arresti
Nel mirino poste e gioiellerie: così agiva la banda nel Foggiano

Nel mirino poste e gioiellerie: così agiva la banda nel Foggiano

 
BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, rinviata udienza al 4 luglio aspettando la Corte d'Appello

Strage treni, rinviata udienza al 4 luglio aspettando la Corte d'Appello

 
LecceSalento
Esplosione in appartamento a Porto Cesareo: due feriti gravi

Esplosione in appartamento a Porto Cesareo: due feriti gravi

 
BrindisiL'allarme
Brindisi, Legambiente scrive al sindaco: «Comune dichiari emergenza climatica»

Brindisi, Legambiente scrive al sindaco: «Comune dichiari emergenza climatica»

 
MateraControlli
Metaponto, senegalese vende merce abusiva in spiaggia, multa di 5mila euro

Metaponto, senegalese vende merce abusiva in spiaggia, multa di 5mila euro

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

 

i più letti

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: arrestato 34enne

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa: le indagini

Polignano, il «miracolo» Pescaria dei panini di pesce: 7 mln di fatturato

Polignano, il «miracolo» Pescaria dei panini di pesce: 7 mln di fatturato

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati. Al via la bonifica

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Rome

Dutch shd intervene on Sea-Watch Salvini tells Conte

UNHCR urges Italy to let rescued migrants land on Lampedusa

Dutch shd intervene on Sea-Watch Salvini tells Conte

Rome, June 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday wrote to Premier Giuseppe Conte reiterating his 'closed ports' policy and saying that the Netherlands should deal with the Sea-Watch 3, which has been stuck in international waters south of Lampedusa for nine days with 43 rescued migrants aboard. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the anti-migrant League party, said "a fresh energetic initiative of sensibilisation" was needed towards the Netherlands, given that the ship, which is run by a German NGO, flies a Dutch flag. Meanwhile the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, again urged Italy to let the Sea-Watch migrants land on Lampedusa. "These desperate people must be disembarked, it is an obligation sanctioned by international norms," said UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch. "Italy has a responsibility to let these people land," said Baloch. "None of them must return", he said, to war-torn Libya which has no internationally recognised ports of safety. Salvini has vowed that "none of them will land in Italy". He reiterated Friday, after the UNHCR appal, that "the interior ministry decides who gets into Italy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati