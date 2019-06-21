F1: Ferrari appeal nixed, Hamilton's Canada win upheld

Rome, June 21 - World motor racing ruling body FIA on Friday rejected an appeal against Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's five second penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix and thus confirmed the victory of Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton of McLaren. The FIA rejected "new elements" presented by the Italian glamour team this week. Vettel said he was denied victory at the June 9 Canadian Grand Prix by an "absurd" decision by the race stewards. The German four-time world champion crossed the finish line first but was demoted to second place due to a five-second penalty for having forced rival Lewis Hamilton to brake hard when swerving back onto the track after straying onto the grass. As a result Hamilton was bumped up from second place to first. "I think we had a great race and the stewards' decision is too harsh," Vettel said. "In turn 3, I lost control of my car and I had to run long onto the grass, rejoining at turn 4 ahead of Lewis. "I couldn't see where he was, as I was too busy trying to keep my car on track without crashing and I didn't squeeze him on purpose. "I think given the way things went this weekend and even though our rivals' race pace was very strong, we deserved the win, and I get the impression that lots of the spectators here today at the circuit agree with me".