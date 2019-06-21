Avert EC procedure but not at all costs - Salvini

Milan, June 21 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that Premier Giuseppe Conte was in Brussels "to negotiate on a track indicated by parliament, evidently averting an infringement procedure is everyone's goal but not at all costs". Salvini reiterated his view that a procedure for breaking the debt rule would be "a political act, not an economic one". The League leader added that he would frame next year's budget "as soon as possible, before the end of the summer, and I don't want to go to the polls, let's leave people tranquil". Italy is trying to find the money to avert an infringement procedure without a supplementary budget. Salvini later reiterated ""an infringement procedure would be a political attack". He said "I refuse to think that one of the countries that pays the most into the EU could be sanctioned as the class dunce for respecting European rules that are bringing us unemployment, precariousness (in jobs) and debt". "If (a procedure) were to arrive it would be a political attack based on political antipathy and not on the numbers".