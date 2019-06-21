Venerdì 21 Giugno 2019 | 17:30

Milan
Avert EC procedure but not at all costs - Salvini

Taranto
Govt shd clear up if it wants industry paralysis - Boccia

Aosta
Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

Vicenza
Toenail find reopens case of woman 'killed and fed to pigs'

Rome
Husband, wife found dead in Rome home

New York
After Ferrante's success, America rediscovers Ginzburg

Venice
Tourists fined for cycling bare-chested around Venice

Padua
Ex cop convicted for series of rapes

Rome
Homeless man acquitted of killing US student

Rome
ANSA top for reliability again in Reuters report

Palermo
2nd woman hit by Gela market blast dies

CALCIO MERCATO
Il tour della Puglia di Antenuccitra cene, amici e calciatori

BariIl bando
Bari, torna «Muvt»: rimborsi per chi va a lavoro e a scuola in bici

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Jehl: «Immunità necessaria per piano ambientale»

Foggia7 arresti
Nel mirino poste e gioiellerie: così agiva la banda nel Foggiano

BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, rinviata udienza al 4 luglio aspettando la Corte d'Appello

LecceSalento
Esplosione in appartamento a Porto Cesareo: due feriti gravi

BrindisiL'allarme
Brindisi, Legambiente scrive al sindaco: «Comune dichiari emergenza climatica»

MateraControlli
Metaponto, senegalese vende merce abusiva in spiaggia, multa di 5mila euro

PotenzaAmbiente
Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Polignano, il «miracolo» Pescaria dei panini di pesce: 7 mln di fatturato

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Taranto

Govt shd clear up if it wants industry paralysis - Boccia

Central question for country says Confindustria chief

Taranto, June 21- The government should clear up if it wants the "paralysis" of Italian industry, Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia said Friday. Speaking at the former ILVA plant at Taranto, now run by ArcelorMittal, the head of the industrial employers' group said "this government must clear up if it wants to cause the paralysis of Italian industry, if that is among its goals or if it thinks that the industrial question is a central element for this country". Boccia was addressing a joint session of Confindustria's Taranto chapter and the national mechanical and engineering firms' federation Federmeccanica. Among the audience was ArcelorMittal Italia CEO Matthieu Jehl.

