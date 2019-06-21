Govt shd clear up if it wants industry paralysis - Boccia

Taranto, June 21- The government should clear up if it wants the "paralysis" of Italian industry, Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia said Friday. Speaking at the former ILVA plant at Taranto, now run by ArcelorMittal, the head of the industrial employers' group said "this government must clear up if it wants to cause the paralysis of Italian industry, if that is among its goals or if it thinks that the industrial question is a central element for this country". Boccia was addressing a joint session of Confindustria's Taranto chapter and the national mechanical and engineering firms' federation Federmeccanica. Among the audience was ArcelorMittal Italia CEO Matthieu Jehl.