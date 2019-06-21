Toenail find reopens case of woman 'killed and fed to pigs'

Vicenza, June 21 - The discovery of a big-toenail has reopened the cold case of a woman who disappeared in 1999 and is believed to have been murdered and fed to pigs by a northern Italian pig farmer. Virginia Mihai was the second, Romanian-born, wife of farmer Valerio Sperotto who died near Vicenza aged 64 in 2011. The toenail's DNA is a 100% match with Mihai, sources said Friday. Sperotto is also believed to have murdered his first wife, Elena Zecchinato, in 1988, and fed the body to his pigs.