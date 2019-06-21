Husband, wife found dead in Rome home

Avert EC procedure but not at all costs - Salvini
Rome
21 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 21 - A husband and wife aged 74 and 77 were found dead in their Rome home on Friday. They were found in via Santi Cosma e Damiano, in the area of Nero's Tomb. Their bodies were found on their bed. Police said they think it is a case of murder-suicide. The man is believed to have shot his wife dead before turning the gun on himself. The man was found with the gun in his hand.
