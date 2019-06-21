Athletics: Marathon running doc KO'd from worlds by shortage

Avert EC procedure but not at all costs - Salvini
Aosta
21 Giugno 2019
Aosta, June 21 - A marathon-running Italian doctor has been forced to miss the world athletics championships in Doha because of staff shortages in the norther Italian hospital where she works. "I'm extremely honoured to be able to wear the Azzurro vest but alas the hospital coverage is ever shorter," said Val D'Aosta runner Catherine Bertone.
