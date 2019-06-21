Ex cop convicted for series of rapes

Tourists fined for cycling bare-chested around Venice
Padua
21 Giugno 2019
Padua, June 21 - A Padua court on Friday found a former Carabinieri police officer guilty of raping four young women between 2012 and 2014. Dino Maglio was also convicted of drugging close to 10 women and was handed a jail term of 12 years, eight months. Prosecutors had requested he go down for 14 years.
