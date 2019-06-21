2nd woman hit by Gela market blast dies

Palermo, June 21 - A second woman has died from injuries sustained in the June 5 explosion of a roast-chicken van in the market at Gela in Sicily. Giuseppa Scilio, 64, a housewife queuing for chicken and chips who bore the brunt of the flames from the frier's gas and oil, suffered burns on 60% of her body. News of her death came shortly before the funeral of the first victim, 42-year-old Tiziana Nicastro, for whom Mayor Lucio Greco has proclaimed a day of mourning. The position of van owner, 45-year-old Claudio Catanese, is thus aggravated, judicial sources said. Catanese was one of the 16 people injured in the explosion of the van's gas tank. He has been placed under investigation on suspicion of culpable manslaughter.