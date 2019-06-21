Rocca di Papa mayor dies after explosion

Rome, June 21 - Rocca di Papa Mayor Emanuele Crestini has died of the injuries sustained in an explosion at the town hall building in the town near Rome last weekend. Crestini's death brings the death toll in the incident to two. On Sunday the mayor's delegate, Vincenzo Eleuteri, died of his injuries. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Crestini should get a posthumous medal for bravery after making sure many people got out of the burning building while breathing in the fumes that caused his death. "He was concerned to get all the people out of the burning town hall, but his heroism cost him his life: the mayor of Rocca di Papa fought but died overnight because of inhaling too much smoke," Salvini said. "My thoughts go out to his family and that of the other council employee, Vincenzo Eleuteri, who died five days ago. "For Mayor Emanuele Crestini, I believe a medal of civilian valour is due". President Sergio Mattarella, for his part, expressed "deep pain" over the mayor's death and said he was "an example of courage and selflessness towards his co-citizens".