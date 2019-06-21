Salvini interview doesn't mean govt set for crisis - Conte

Brussels, June 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday played down speculation that his coalition government could be heading towards a crisis after Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said in a newspaper interview that he will bail out if the executive does not deliver tax cuts. "The fate of the government does not depend on an interview or an article," Conte told a press conference at the end of the European Union summit. "There is a climate of trust. "There are no signs of us going backwards. We are moving forwards. "We have to evaluate concrete proposals. The aim is to put them into practice". Salvini's comments sparked irritation among his coalition partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The League and Salvini should have a go at the bankers and bureaucrats of Brussels instead of threatening the government all the time," M5S sources said. "We all want to cut taxes. "The League are not in the opposition, but in government with us. "So if 10 billion euros is needed (for tax cuts), they should look for a way to find it together, instead of offloading the blame on others. "Salvini can't say that it's other people's fault all the time. That's too easy. "If the League is looking for an excuse to bring everything down and bring back a technocrat government, they should say so to the Italian people clearly".