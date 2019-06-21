100 migrants land on Lampedusa in 3 waves

Tourists fined for cycling bare-chested around Venice
Lampedusa
21 Giugno 2019
Lampedusa, June 21 - Some 100 migrants landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa in three waves on Friday. The first 81 landed at dawn from a dinghy after being left off the island by a trawler trying to return to North African coast. The 'mother ship' was intercepted and blocked by a launch belonging to the Finance Guard tax police. Immediately afterwards, local sources said, another two 'mini-landings' occurred. In the first 12 migrants landed and in the second another seven followed. It is not yet clear whether they, too, came from the seized fishing boat.
